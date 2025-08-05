BP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.63 billion, after reporting…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.63 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $47.68 billion in the period.

BP shares have risen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BP

