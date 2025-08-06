Bowman Consulting: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 55 cents per share.

The professional services firm posted revenue of $122.1 million in the period.

Bowman Consulting expects full-year revenue in the range of $430 million to $442 million.

Bowman Consulting shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33.98, a rise of 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWMN

