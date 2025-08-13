Borr Drilling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.1 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $267.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.61. A year ago, they were trading at $6.43.

