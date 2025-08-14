Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) on Thursday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its second quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of $4.46 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. shares have fallen 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.44, a fall of 61% in the last 12 months.

