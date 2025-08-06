Blue Owl Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (OTF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $201.5…

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 36 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $319.5 million in the period.

