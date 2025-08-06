Blue Bird: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $36.5…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $36.5 million.

The Macon, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The school bus maker posted revenue of $398 million in the period.

Blue Bird expects full-year revenue of $1.45 billion.

Blue Bird shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $43.71, a decrease of roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

