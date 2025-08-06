Bloomin’ Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $25.4 million.…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $25.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $987.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Bloomin’ Brands expects its results to range from a loss of 15 cents per share to a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.10 per share.

Bloomin’ Brands shares have decreased 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 51% in the last 12 months.

