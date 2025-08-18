Blink Charging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Monday reported a loss of $32 million…

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Monday reported a loss of $32 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bowie, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $28.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.03. A year ago, they were trading at $2.10.

