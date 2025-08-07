Live Radio
Black Diamond: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2025, 7:48 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $2.69. A year ago, they were trading at $5.01.

