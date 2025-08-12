BKV: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — BKV Corp. (BKV) on Tuesday reported earnings of $104.6 million in its second quarter.…

DENVER (AP) — BKV Corp. (BKV) on Tuesday reported earnings of $104.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 39 cents per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $322 million in the period.

BKV shares have dropped nearly 10% since the beginning of the year.

