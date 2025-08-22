BJ’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $150.7 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $5.38 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.46 billion.

BJ’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.35 per share.

BJ’s shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJ

