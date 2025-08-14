Birkenstock: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $146.6 million. On…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $146.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The sandal maker posted revenue of $720.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $739.5 million.

Birkenstock shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 17% in the last 12 months.

