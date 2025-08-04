BioMarin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of…

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $240.5 million.

The San Rafael, California-based company said it had profit of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.44 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The rare disease biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $825.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $766.2 million.

BioMarin expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.13 billion to $3.2 billion.

BioMarin shares have dropped slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $60.21, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

