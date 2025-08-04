BioCryst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $5.1…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $5.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $163.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.9 million.

BioCryst shares have climbed roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

