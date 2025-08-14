Bio-Path: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million…

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

The Bellaire, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 14 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.51.

