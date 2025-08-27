BILL Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $7.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The payment processing software company posted revenue of $383.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $375.7 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $23.8 million, or 7 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.46 billion.

BILL Holdings shares have dropped 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $41.76, a fall of 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BILL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BILL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.