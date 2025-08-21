Bilibili: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $30.5 million, after reporting…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $30.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The Chinese video sharing website posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

Bilibili shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 81% in the last 12 months.

