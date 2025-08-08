Biglari: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $50.9…

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $194.57. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $9.17 per share.

The investment firm that owns or has holdings in Steak ‘n Shake and Cracker Barrel restaurants, as well as Maxim magazine posted revenue of $100.6 million in the period.

Biglari shares have increased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $275.37, a climb of 46% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BH

