Big Rock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $203,000.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The craft beer maker posted revenue of $12 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 79 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 84 cents.

