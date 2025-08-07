BGSF: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 44 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period.

BGSF shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 19% in the last 12 months.

