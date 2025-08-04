B&G Foods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $9.8…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $9.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $424.4 million in the period.

B&G Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 60 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.11. A year ago, they were trading at $8.56.

