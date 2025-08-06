Beyond Meat: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents.

The plant-based meat company posted revenue of $75 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Beyond Meat said it expects revenue in the range of $68 million to $73 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.92. A year ago, they were trading at $5.30.

