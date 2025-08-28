Best Buy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Best Buy Co. (BBY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $186…

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Best Buy Co. (BBY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $186 million.

The Richfield, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were $1.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The consumer electronics retailer posted revenue of $9.44 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.2 billion.

Best Buy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $41.1 billion to $41.9 billion.

Best Buy shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 10%. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.

