Berry Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $33.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The independent upstream energy company posted revenue of $210.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $135.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.96. A year ago, they were trading at $5.79.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRY

