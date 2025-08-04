BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $21…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $21 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $547.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $532.4 million.

BellRing Brands shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $53.64, an increase of 8% in the last 12 months.

