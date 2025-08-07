Becton Dickinson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter…

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $574 million.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.42 per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $5.51 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.48 billion.

Becton Dickinson expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.30 to $14.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $21.8 billion to $21.9 billion.

Becton Dickinson shares have fallen 24% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen nearly 8%. The stock has fallen 27% in the last 12 months.

