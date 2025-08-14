Beam Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beam Global (BEEM) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beam Global (BEEM) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.38. A year ago, they were trading at $5.27.

