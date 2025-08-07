BCE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $418.5 million. On…

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $418.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Verdun, Quebec-based company said it had net income of 46 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The Canada’s largest telecommunications company posted revenue of $4.4 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.32 billion.

BCE shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.