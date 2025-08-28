Bath & Body Works: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $64 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chain stores posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

Bath & Body Works expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.60 per share.

Bath & Body Works shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBWI

