Barrick Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Mining Corporation (B) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $811 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 47 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The gold and copper mining company posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period.

Barrick Mining shares have climbed 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 35% in the last 12 months.

