Barrett: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.5 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share.

The human resources management company posted revenue of $307.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.23 billion.

Barrett shares have increased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $44.39, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBSI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.