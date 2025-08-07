Barings BDC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $20.6…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $20.6 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 28 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $74.4 million in the period.

Barings BDC shares have dropped 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.19, a decrease of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBDC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.