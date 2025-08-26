Bank of Montreal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.68 billion.…

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $2.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.33 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.9 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.5 billion, which also beat Street forecasts.

Bank of Montreal shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 29% in the last 12 months.

