Bancolombia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2025, 1:55 PM

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Bancolombia SA (CIB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $427.2 million.

The bank, based in Medellin, Colombia, said it had earnings of $1.79 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.73 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

