Banco Macro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $130.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of $1.95 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $834.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Banco Macro shares have dropped 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $57.26, a rise of 8.5% in the last 12 months.

