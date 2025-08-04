Banco Latinoamericano: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) on Monday reported second-quarter net…

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $64.2 million.

The bank, based in Panama City, said it had earnings of $1.73 per share.

The bank created in South and Central America to provide trade financing posted revenue of $216.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $90 million, topping Street forecasts.

Banco Latinoamericano shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $40.57, an increase of 37% in the last 12 months.

