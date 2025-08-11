Ballard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Monday reported a loss…

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Monday reported a loss of $24.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The fuel cell technology company posted revenue of $17.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.80. A year ago, they were trading at $1.93.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLDP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.