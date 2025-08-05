Ball: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $212 million. On…

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $212 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The metal packaging company posted revenue of $3.34 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.

Ball shares have risen 4.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.

