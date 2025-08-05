Bain Capital Specialty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $23.7 million.…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $23.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 47 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $71 million in the period.

Bain Capital Specialty shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.76, a drop of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

