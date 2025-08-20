Baidu Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.02 billion. On a per-share…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of $2.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The web search company posted revenue of $4.57 billion in the period.

Baidu Inc. shares have increased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 1% in the last 12 months.

