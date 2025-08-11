Babcock & Wilcox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss…

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $58.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 10 cents per share.

The power generation equipment company posted revenue of $144.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.27. A year ago, they were trading at $1.18.

