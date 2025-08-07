B2Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $154.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $692.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.84. A year ago, they were trading at $2.74.

