B. Riley Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $7.74 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $201.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $764.3 million, or $25.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $838.6 million.

