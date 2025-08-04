Axsome: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $48 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $48 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $150 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.6 million.

Axsome shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXSM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.