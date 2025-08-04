Axon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $36.1 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $2.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $668.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $643 million.

Axon expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion.

Axon shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $746.55, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

