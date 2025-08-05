Axcelis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $31.4 million.…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $31.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $1.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The semiconductor services company posted revenue of $194.5 million in the period.

Axcelis shares have climbed slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 33% in the last 12 months.

