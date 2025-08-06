Avista: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $14 million. On…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $14 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The utility posted revenue of $411 million in the period.

Avista expects full-year earnings to be $2.52 to $2.72 per share.

Avista shares have climbed slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

