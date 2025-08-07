Aveanna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $27 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $27 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The home health care services provider posted revenue of $589.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $536.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.89. A year ago, they were trading at $3.71.

