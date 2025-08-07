Avadel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $9.7 million, after…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $9.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $68.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.8 million.

Avadel shares have increased almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 33% in the last 12 months.

