Autodesk: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $313…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $313 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $2.62 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.48 to $2.51.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.81 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.80 to $9.98 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.08 billion.

Autodesk shares have decreased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 11%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $293.34, a climb of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADSK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.